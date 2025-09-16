Lakers Wanted to Draft $59 Million Pacers Playoff Hero in 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers apparently wanted to select an eventual Indiana Pacers playoff hero in 2022.
According to Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," then-Gonzaga combo guard Andrew Nembhard was being considered by L.A. to select with its No. 35 pick. But he didn't last quite that long, and was off the board after Indiana grabbed him at No. 31.
Los Angeles pivoted to Michigan State 3-and-D wing Max Christie, who was evolving into a solid little player midway through the 2024-25 season — when L.A. promptly threw him into its blockbuster pre-deadline deal with the Dallas Mavericks for five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic.
“There is an alternate universe where he’s a Laker," Buha revealed. "Because one fun fact is that the pick the Lakers used Max Christie on, they were hoping Nembhard was going to slip, but he went 31st to Indiana.”
Things worked out reasonably well for both sides. While Christie, still just 22, has already proven himself to be a legitimate rotation player on a playoff-caliber club, Nembhard has proven himself to be an elite point-of-attack defender, and in addition to his sharpshooting has far more of a handle. Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle is so confident in the young man's upside that he has given Nembhard the keys to his offense for the 2025-26 season, installing him as the team's new starting point guard in the wake of an Achilles tendon tear for All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
In 46 games with Los Angeles pre-trade (25 starts), Christie averaged 8.5 points on .444/.368/.851 shooting splits, 2.7 boards, 1.4 dimes, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. In 32 contests for Dallas (11 starts), Christie boosted that output to 11.2 points while slashing .411/.364/.862, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 asssits and 0.9 steals.
