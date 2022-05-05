Lakers: Watch 16-Year MLB Veteran Score on Shaq on TNT Inside the NBA

The second round of the playoffs have been very entertaining thus far. Of course, they would have been more entertaining if LeBron James and the Lakers were involved.

Nonetheless, the TNT Inside the NBA crew is in full postseason form. This week, Kenny, Shaq, and Charles hosted their fellow Turner Broadcasting co-workers, Jimmy Rollins, Pedro Martinez, and Curtis Granderson, for an on-court demonstration.

The trio of MLB players were on offense with Kenny and the two Hall-of-Famers playing defense. Kenny had Martínez pass to Granderson on the low block with Shaq defending the longtime Detroit Tiger.

Granderson fully committed to the exhibition. Granderson went for the up-and-under on Shaq, who was playing quarter-hearted defense at best, and scored.

The studio went wild.