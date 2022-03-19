Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Put Up Pre-Game Jumpers

Anthony Davis is still sidelined with a mid-foot sprain, but is doing all he can to get back on the court. Earlier this week, Davis said he's "very optimistic" that he'll be able to return for the Lakers before the end of the regular season.

He didn't guarantee a return however.

"I'm trying to get back on the court as soon as possible. As far as a number or something, I would love to say 100 [percent] but with only a certain amount of games yet, not 100 percent sure."

Thanks to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Lakers fans got a glimpse of Davis getting a bit of a workout in before Friday's game in Toronto.

Davis initially injured his foot on February 16th against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers have stumbled to a 2-9 record since Davis' injury. Entering Friday's game against Toronto, the Lakers are just one game up on the Pelicans for the nine-seed.