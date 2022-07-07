Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Work with Legendary Shooting Instructor

There's been plenty of buzz about Anthony Davis' practice habits as of late. The Lakers big man admitted in early June that he hadn't shot a basketball since his last game and it caused quite the stir. Although, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stated that he had no issue with Davis' offseason routine, the admission didn't sit well with fans.

Days after Davis' comment, he was spotted working with world-famous shooting coach Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews. Coincidence? Probably not.

AD is apparently "back in the lab" as the kids say with Matthews. On his Instagram account, that boasts 2.1M followers, the shooting coach posted a video of AD draining free-throws. Matthews also highlighted that Davis is waking up at the crack of dawn to refine his game.

"Anthony Davis been locked in! Training everyday at 4:50am is what it takes! After 400makes, FT’s are key! To be the best if you need to be up before the rest. More work to be done this summer!"

The fact that Davis is starting his workouts before most of humanity is even awake is a positive sign, but it also seems like a bit of a campaign to diffuse some of the uproar over his uninspiring comment.

Practice habits are important, but the frustration from Lakers fans was more based on the fact that Davis has missed played in just 76 of the LA's last 154 regular season games (49.3%).

If the Lakers are going to make the playoffs this coming season, Davis needs to shoot efficiently, and stay on the court.