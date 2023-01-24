On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers made their first major move of the year. The team sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura.

Like the majority of Lakers fans, Lakers guard Dennis Schröderwas also surprised to hear the news. He found out about the Hachimura trade while live streaming on Twitch:

"What trade? Rui? Oh no, hell no. Rui for Kendrick Nunn? Oh my god, I gotta text Rui. I gotta text Kendrick Nunn. That's crazy man, the NBA it's a business -- insane..."

As a player who has been traded a handful of times in his career, Schröder is familiar with how the league runs and should understand the advantages of this particular pick-up.

Hachimura will be able to help the Lakers on both ends of the floor with his size and athleticism. This season, the 24-year-old is averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.7% from three.

It will be quite the reunion too, as the 6'8'' player links up with former Wizards teammates including Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown Jr.

This is a plus given the fact that we’ve seen the connection between Rui and Russ on the floor when they were in Washington.

Although Schroder may be saddened to see his teammate leave Los Angeles, Hachimura comes to the Lakers as a beneficial piece in adding depth to the frontcourt.