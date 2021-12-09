Lakers: Watch James Worthy's Hilarious Reaction to Celtics Rivalry Highlights

Lakers fans are very excited today about the release of the highly anticipated HBO special. Winning Time will chronicle the 1980's Lakers and their dominance, which included five NBA championship titles. Naturally, folks are very excited to watch an entire series about the Showtime team.

That would include James Worthy, who was a part of that Lakers dynasty that terrorized the NBA for a decade. Worthy was clearly excited about playing the Celtics this week, and his reaction was gold. Purple and gold, actually.

You've got to imagine that Worthy is very much looking forward to this new series. He'll get the chance to re-watch him and his friends bullying the league and beating the hated Celtics in the NBA Finals in two different years during the 80s.

Worthy was rewarded with a Lakers win over Boston on Tuesday night. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook led the way in scoring, putting up a combined 54 points. Antony Davis struggled to get anything going early but still managed to reel in 16 boards in the win.