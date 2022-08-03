Lakers: Watch LeBron James and His Sons Throw Down Dunks at LA Practice Facility

LeBron James has been as active as ever this offseason. The 18-time All-Star is a notorious workout fanatic, but this summer, more than ever, he's taken the time to enjoy watching his two sons, Bryce and Bronny, develop their basketball talents.

James has been quick to post and tweet his reactions to popular NBA highlight accounts publishing highlight reels of Bryce and Bronny.

On Wednesday, LeBron posted a video of he and his two sons throwing down open court dunks at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo, complete with the Lakers championship trophies in the background.

In the video, Bryce, LeBron's youngest son (15), throws down the first slam. It was a nice and neat two-handed slam that appeared effortless.

LeBron was up next and displayed the dunk fans have watched time and time again during his incredible career, the one-handed, reach back Akron Hammer dunk.

Bronny was the last James to put one down, and seemed to emulate his future Hall-of-Fame father's signature dunk.

Even though he's not eligible for the NBA draft until 2024, Bronny has often been a topic of discussion for Lakers fans. LeBron has made it abundantly clear that one of his remaining NBA career goals is to one day share the court with his oldest son. James' desire to play with Bronny has sparked rumblings that he may not retire a Laker, and instead, seek out a team willing to sign him as well as draft his son.

According to ESPN, Bronny is the 39th ranked prospect in the class of 2023. Unsurprisingly, his "school list" is loaded with blue blood schools: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and UCLA.

Oddly enough, some basketball scouts believe that Bryce James, who reportedly had a recent growth spurt, could wind up being the better NBA prospect, but judging high school kids, even ones with highly notable pedigree, is never an exact science.