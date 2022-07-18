Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch LeBron James Hammer a Dunk After Perfect Pass from DeMar DeRozan

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Hammer a Dunk After Perfect Pass from DeMar DeRozan

Lakers star LeBron James sent the gym into a frenzy after hammering home a dunk with a perfect feed from DeMar DeRozan.

On Saturday, the Drew League, not the closing games of the Las Vegas Summer League took center stage. Kyrie Irving no-showed not once, but twice, but the headline story was LeBron James taking the court for his first Drew League game in over a decade.

LeBron James teamed up with Bulls star, and LA native, DeMar DeRozan. Both All-NBA players had plenty of highlights, but the clip that has basketball addicts in a frenzy is DeRozan and James combining for one of the smoothest plays you'll ever see in a summer Pro-Am game.

James' two-handed slam handed he and DeRozan's team, the "MMV Cheaters", a six point lead with less than two minutes to go. They would end up narrowly winning 103-102.

LeBron finished the game with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, and three rebounds. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the first half, James assured ESPN's Dave McMenamin that he's feeling as healthy as ever.

"I'm 100 percent healthy."

Ethan Alvano, who played for the opposing team, BPE, discussed how meaningful LeBron playing in a Drew League game was (quotes via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

"For him to be here and come to the middle of the 'hood where regular people are every day that look up to him, he's a superstar so for him to come here and grace these people with his presence, I think it's super dope. I'm glad he did it and it's great for the community."

LeBron knows how to put on a show on the court, even in July. 

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17999133_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Utah Jazz Named as Potential Trade Partner for Russell Westbrook

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_17898280_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Reflects on Rookie Season with the Lakers

By Kristilyn Hetherington17 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Expert Theorizes What Could Lead to an Anthony Davis Trade Request

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18131982_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Ghosts Drew League Games on Saturday

By Kristilyn Hetherington21 hours ago
USATSI_18664074_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Pile Up 42 Points in Drew League Game

By Staff WriterJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18703259_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Eliminates Pelicans Chances of Capturing Summer League Title

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17224704_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Fires Agent Over Disagreement About His Future in LA

By Eric EulauJul 16, 2022
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers News: How to Watch LeBron James Play in Drew League Game Today

By Staff WriterJul 16, 2022