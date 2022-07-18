Lakers: Watch LeBron James Hammer a Dunk After Perfect Pass from DeMar DeRozan

On Saturday, the Drew League, not the closing games of the Las Vegas Summer League took center stage. Kyrie Irving no-showed not once, but twice, but the headline story was LeBron James taking the court for his first Drew League game in over a decade.

LeBron James teamed up with Bulls star, and LA native, DeMar DeRozan. Both All-NBA players had plenty of highlights, but the clip that has basketball addicts in a frenzy is DeRozan and James combining for one of the smoothest plays you'll ever see in a summer Pro-Am game.

James' two-handed slam handed he and DeRozan's team, the "MMV Cheaters", a six point lead with less than two minutes to go. They would end up narrowly winning 103-102.

LeBron finished the game with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, and three rebounds.

After the first half, James assured ESPN's Dave McMenamin that he's feeling as healthy as ever.

"I'm 100 percent healthy."

Ethan Alvano, who played for the opposing team, BPE, discussed how meaningful LeBron playing in a Drew League game was (quotes via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

"For him to be here and come to the middle of the 'hood where regular people are every day that look up to him, he's a superstar so for him to come here and grace these people with his presence, I think it's super dope. I'm glad he did it and it's great for the community."

LeBron knows how to put on a show on the court, even in July.