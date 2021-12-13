Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Hilariously Steal Wendell Carter Jr's Glasses Mid-Game

It hasn't been a lot of fun to be a member of the Lakers as of late. With a rough start to the season, criticism of the team and of Frank Vogel has started to pour in from everywhere, fans included. But sometimes, we still get to see the players having fun playing the game they love.

LeBron James is one guy who certainly looks to be having fun out there. James has already put up 30-plus points in three games this month, and he's a big reason the Lakers have been able to win four of their last six.

Sunday night against the Magic was another big night for LeBron. He scored 30 points and tallied another triple-double by adding in eleven rebounds and ten assists. The Lakers walked away with a 106-94 win to continue their move back into the win column.

But it was one moment in particular on Sunday night that really made it seem like LeBron is feeling it. It was when Wendell Carter Jr lost the lens off of his glasses after taking a ball off of the face.

James scooped up the lenses immediately and put them onto his face, even without the frames. Naturally, Lakers fans loved it all across Twitter.

No team in the NBA is under more stress right now than the Lakers. They were expected to win games, and they are expected to make the playoffs and to make a real run at a title. But a lackluster start has fans questioning whether any of that will happen.

And as silly as this moment is, it could be something they needed. Taking the tension out of things might be exactly what the Lakers need to get things rolling. They take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night in Dallas and will look to keep the wins coming.