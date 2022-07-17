Lakers: Watch LeBron James Pile Up 42 Points in Drew League Game

LeBron James knows how to put on a show. The 18-time All-Star decided to play in a Drew League game on Saturday, and all of the hype leading up to LeBron's appearance in the Pro-Am league game appeared to be worth it.

Prior to tip-off, scores of basketball fans waiting outside the gym for an opportunity to see LeBron take the court for his first Drew League game in a long, long time.

LeBron, who played on the same team as Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in the game that took place in Los Angeles, put up 26 first-half points and finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals, and three assists as he and DeRozan's team, "MMV Cheaters" narrowly won 103-102.

James (18-for-36) hammered home plenty of dunks to get the crowd buzzing. Including, some impressive warm-up line hammers.

One of his dunks came on an incredible feed from DeRozan.

Another came on an off-the-backboard alley-oop.

Just for good measure, LeBron dunked off a smooth euro-step.

Granted, LeBron wasn't exactly playing the Warriors, but if there was any pessimism that James' publicized workouts are just for show, it ended on Saturday.

It might be July, but James appears to be ready for his 20th NBA season.