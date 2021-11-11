Lakers: Watch Malik Monk's Freakishly Athletic Play That Helped Seal the Win

How on earth did Malik get this one to go?

The Lakers pulled off a huge win over the Heat on Wednesday night. Welcoming one of the best teams in the East to Staples Center, Los Angeles came out firing and fought for the win in overtime. It was their third overtime win of the young NBA season.

Malik Monk was a MASSIVE part of the win for the Lakers. Coming off of the bench, he tallied 27 points and went 4-for-7 from three-point range to fuel the win. Overall, he shot 10-for-14 from the field as well.

But one play in overtime had Lakers fans picking their jaws up off of the floor. Monk drove down the lane working around three different defenders and still didn't get a great open look. But off of one foot and using his non-dominant hand, Monk sunk it.

The play was blasted all across NBA social media channels following the Lakers' win, and with good reason. Wednesday was a great reminder for fans that Monk could potentially be a huge piece for Frank Vogel and his team.

His Lakers teammates certainly had a lot of high praise for him following the win. That included Anthony Davis crashing his postgame interview to hype him up to reporters.

A reminder that the Lakers also got Monk for essentially nothing. They signed him as an unrestricted free agent for a deal that guarantees him just north of $1.7 million for the year.