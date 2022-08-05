Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Hammer a Dunk to End Pick-Up Game vs Paul George

Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Hammer a Dunk to End Pick-Up Game vs Paul George

Russell Westbrook has been spotted in a few offseason workout clips and he recently ended a pick-up game against a Paul George team with a ferocious dunk.

In the midst of endless trade speculation, Russell Westbrook continues to do what he does best, put his head down and work. The much maligned LA guard has been spotted in scores of workout videos this year as he works towards what both the Lakers and Russ hope will be a bounce back season.

In a video originally posted by Los Angeles-based player development coach Mike Balian, Westbrook threw down a vintage tenacious one-handed dunk to end a pick-up game against a Paul George-led team.

Russ makes a nice backside cut, collects the feed, takes one dribble, and skies to the rim for a powerful finish.

One offseason pick-up dunk likely won't convince Lakers fans that Westbrook will have a resurgent season alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and a reconfigured roster that swapped age for youth in free agency this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ever since he officially got the job, rookie head coach Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated that he has a plan to maximize Westbrook's talents this coming season. Something that former head coach Frank Vogel struggled to do (quotes via ESPN's Marc Spears).

"I love Russell Westbrook, man. Just his mentality, his approach. Just to see him, a guy of that magnitude and everything he's done in the league to get hated on. But being me, I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I'm going to use him."

Ham's plan appears to centered around motivating Westbrook to play top-shelf defense, efficiently play off the ball, and embrace the role for the good of the team.

That was the plan last year as well with Vogel and it simply didn't work.

At least one thing is clear after watching Westbrook's recent offseason highlight - he knows how to move off the ball in a pick-up game.

Whether or not he's willing to do it for 30-plus minutes in a NBA game, is up for discussion. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17702263_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Explored Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Donovan Mitchell Three-Team Trade

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers Insider Links Four Potential Teams as Russell Westbrook Trade Partners

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Rob Pelinka Have 'productive' Contract Extension Talks

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_9695435_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Reacts to Twitter Account Getting Hacked

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17328248_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Gives Lakers Lowly Spot in Latest Power Rankings

By Eric EulauAug 4, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
USATSI_16839394_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former Cavs GM David Griffin Might Hold Key to LeBron James Extension

By Eric EulauAug 4, 2022 2:09 PM EDT
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Contract Extension Watch Officially Begins Today

By Eric EulauAug 4, 2022 10:30 AM EDT
kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
News

Lakers News: Recent Kendrick Nunn Workout Video Has LA Fans Buzzing

By Eric EulauAug 3, 2022 10:00 PM EDT