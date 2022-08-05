Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Hammer a Dunk to End Pick-Up Game vs Paul George

In the midst of endless trade speculation, Russell Westbrook continues to do what he does best, put his head down and work. The much maligned LA guard has been spotted in scores of workout videos this year as he works towards what both the Lakers and Russ hope will be a bounce back season.

In a video originally posted by Los Angeles-based player development coach Mike Balian, Westbrook threw down a vintage tenacious one-handed dunk to end a pick-up game against a Paul George-led team.

Russ makes a nice backside cut, collects the feed, takes one dribble, and skies to the rim for a powerful finish.

One offseason pick-up dunk likely won't convince Lakers fans that Westbrook will have a resurgent season alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and a reconfigured roster that swapped age for youth in free agency this summer.

Ever since he officially got the job, rookie head coach Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated that he has a plan to maximize Westbrook's talents this coming season. Something that former head coach Frank Vogel struggled to do (quotes via ESPN's Marc Spears).

"I love Russell Westbrook, man. Just his mentality, his approach. Just to see him, a guy of that magnitude and everything he's done in the league to get hated on. But being me, I got a wholehearted plan, a clear plan on how I'm going to use him."

Ham's plan appears to centered around motivating Westbrook to play top-shelf defense, efficiently play off the ball, and embrace the role for the good of the team.

That was the plan last year as well with Vogel and it simply didn't work.

At least one thing is clear after watching Westbrook's recent offseason highlight - he knows how to move off the ball in a pick-up game.

Whether or not he's willing to do it for 30-plus minutes in a NBA game, is up for discussion.