Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Put Boogie Cousins On a Poster

Russell Westbrook powered one down on DeMarcus Cousins

He might be 33-year-old, but Russell Westbrook can still throw it down. On Sunday against the Nuggets, Westbrook had a vintage Russ highlight right before halftime.

The Nuggets committed the cardinal sign of defending Westbrook. They let him pick up a head of steam before crossing half court. DeMarcus Cousins had the misfortune of re-learning the lesson. 

Russ blew through the Denver defense for the one handed slam that happened to be right on Boogie Cousins' head.

Honestly, it was refreshing, if only for a moment, to see a highlight of Russell Westbrook on the internet instead of another montage of turnovers and poor jumpers. 

In his last nine games, Russ is averaging 21.6 points per game on 52.4% shooting. 

