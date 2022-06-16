Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook React to Critical Tweet from Fan

Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook React to Critical Tweet from Fan

Russell Westbrook responded a fan's tweet during a segment of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets".

Russell Westbrook responded a fan's tweet during a segment of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets".

Russell Westbrook had quite the year in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His up-and-down play led to plenty of fan criticism and even a few face-to-face confrontations between Russ and his agitators. 

Westbrook recently appeared in one of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" segments. The basic premise is that celebrities read aloud harsh tweets from everyday people and then react to them.

Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel's producers were smart enough to avoid any basketball related comments about Westbrook and instead, pulled a tweet from a fan chiding Russ for his fashion sense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Russell Westbrook dresses like my 70 year old uncle with a timeshare in Florida."

After reading it, Westbrook, who was coincidentally wearing a pastel colored colored shirt, chuckled to himself and the responded

"I'm a fresh 70 year old, I'll tell you that much."

Apparently, this was the month for Lakers players to appear on Jimmy Kimmel. Westbrook's teammate Malik Monk teamed up with Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Kimmel's "College Knowledge" trivia bit this past weekend. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17806967_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Won't Commit to Signing Contract Extension With LA

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18042259_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Klay Thompson Gives Huge Props to the Boston Celtics-LA Rivalry

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: ESPN Analyst Has a Change of Heart on Anthony Davis

By Adam Salcido6 hours ago
USATSI_16202951_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Forward Facing Felony Drug Charges

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Be Top-5 Player Next Season, ESPN Analyst Predicts

By Daniel PalmaJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18059960_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Five 'Sensible' Players LA Can Sign in Free Agency Per NBA Expert

By Eric EulauJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Identifies Which NBA Draft Picks LA Is Trying to Acquire

By Eric EulauJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17999133
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Honor From Oklahoma City

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022