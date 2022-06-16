Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook React to Critical Tweet from Fan

Russell Westbrook had quite the year in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His up-and-down play led to plenty of fan criticism and even a few face-to-face confrontations between Russ and his agitators.

Westbrook recently appeared in one of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" segments. The basic premise is that celebrities read aloud harsh tweets from everyday people and then react to them.

Luckily, Jimmy Kimmel's producers were smart enough to avoid any basketball related comments about Westbrook and instead, pulled a tweet from a fan chiding Russ for his fashion sense:

"Russell Westbrook dresses like my 70 year old uncle with a timeshare in Florida."

After reading it, Westbrook, who was coincidentally wearing a pastel colored colored shirt, chuckled to himself and the responded

"I'm a fresh 70 year old, I'll tell you that much."

Apparently, this was the month for Lakers players to appear on Jimmy Kimmel. Westbrook's teammate Malik Monk teamed up with Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Kimmel's "College Knowledge" trivia bit this past weekend.