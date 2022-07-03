Skip to main content
Lakers: Watch Shaq's Son, Shareef O'Neal, Score His First Bucket for LA

Shareef O'Neal logged his first points in a Lakers uniform on Saturday during the California Classic.

Despite his genes, Shareef O'Neal is a long shot to make the Lakers roster. The 6'10" big man, who played for the UCLA Bruins and then his father's alma mater, LSU, is currently playing for the Lakers on their summer league team. The Lakers kicked off their summer slate with their first game in the California Classic on Saturday.

It didn't take long for O'Neal to score his first bucket in purple and gold after checking into the game late in the first quarter.

O'Neal caught a pass in the dunker's spot and converted the easy layup to log the first of his six points on Saturday in the Lakers 100-66 win over the Miami Heat. 

The Lakers will play the Warriors today at 4:30PM today before wrapping up the Classic on Tuesday against the Kings at 2:30PM.

Los Angeles Lakers
