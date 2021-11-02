Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Wayne Ellington Could Be Ready to Go On Tuesday Night in LA

    Lakers fans could get their first look at Ellington against Houston.
    Author:

    The Lakers will take on the Rockets for the second-consecutive game on Tuesday night. With some odd scheduling, Los Angeles gets Houston at Staples for back-to-back games. 

    They were able to take game one of the mini-series with the help of some terrific defense. Big contributions from guys like Carmelo Anthony helped force 27 turnovers and the offense did their job. 

    The Lakers could also be getting some extra help on Tuesday night. Wayne Ellington has been on the mend from a grade one hamstring strain despite being active and dressed out for the last couple of games. 

    Vogel revealed before the game on Sunday that Ellington could be on the way. 

    Read More

    He had a good practice yesterday, but we want him to do one more before we throw him out there. 

    The Lakers had him active as part of the NBA's rule that they must have 12 players active and dressed. With the number of injuries that they've had early on, having him on the sideline was necessary. 

    Getting Ellington back will be huge for the Lakers' shooting, especially if they continue to play small. He has shot 38 percent from three-point range in his career, including a 42 percent last year with the Pistons. 

    He might be a slight defensive downgrade in some areas compared to guys like Avery Bradley, but Ellington's shot talent more than makes up for that. His being in there allows for better rotations as well as spreads the floor for guys in the paint. 

    For the moment, it's unclear what player will lose minutes with the Lakers getting Ellington back in there. It's also no guarantee that he will be ready to go on Tuesday night, but it seemed like they wanted to get him one more practice in. That would be Monday night if that was the case. 

    wayne-ellington
    News

    Lakers: Wayne Ellington Could Be Ready to Go On Tuesday Night in LA

    14 seconds ago
    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Takes a Big Step Towards a Return

    2 hours ago
    deandre-usatoday
    News

    Lakers: Rockets' Coach 'Deathly Afraid' of Los Angeles' Defense

    5 hours ago
    lakersdefense
    News

    Lakers: First Look at Los Angeles' City Edition Jerseys

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16848304
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks Adjustments to His Impressive Defense

    7 hours ago
    lakers-rockets
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James' Reverse Slam Ignites the Crowd at Staples Center

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17071676
    News

    Lakers: Is LeBron James A Time Traveler?

    9 hours ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Talks Anthony Davis at the Five and Carmelo Anthony’s Impact on Defense

    10 hours ago