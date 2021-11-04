Lakers: Wayne Ellington's Status Updated Ahead of Thursday Night's Game

The Lakers will take on the Thunder again this week, this time at Staples Center. The last time these two teams matched up in Oklahoma City, Los Angeles gave away a 26-point lead and lost the game in regulation.

This time, the Lakers will likely at least have LeBron James back in the lineup. James missed the last game against the Thunder with a sore ankle after it was rolled up on. For the moment, he is listed on the injury report as questionable.

We could also be seeing the debut for one player. Wayne Ellington has been out with a hamstring injury and has yet to play in the regular season. The Lakers have not had him as anything other than Out or Questionable on the injury report.

That changed on Wednesday afternoon when Ellington appeared as probable. The Lakers have had his dress out a few times to meet their minimum of dressed-out players on the sidelines, but Ellington has not played.

Frank Vogel said this week that he wanted Ellington to get one more practice in with the G League team on Tuesday before playing in a game. When he is ready to go, Ellington will spread the floor for the Lakers with his impressive three-point range.

At his best, Ellington can shoot over 40 percent from deep. His career average isn't much lower than that, and having him on the floor should open up lanes for guys like LeBron and Anthony Davis.