Lakers Were Reportedly Concerned With Anthony Davis Being No. 1 Option After LeBron Retires
In a trade that has sent shockwaves through the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have executed a stunning deal ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
Luka Dončić, the Mavs’ star and former MVP candidate, will now be wearing purple and gold, while Anthony Davis heads to Dallas in exchange. This deal has set the basketball world ablaze, sparking intense debates and speculation across social media.
For years, Dončić has been the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise, with owner Mark Cuban once stating he’d "divorce his wife" before letting Luka go. This trade has left many fans scratching their heads, wondering how the Mavericks, a team seemingly all-in on Dončić’s future, could part with their young superstar.
But despite his continued brilliance, the Mavs have found themselves struggling to build a championship-caliber team around him. With Davis putting up an impressive 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season, the Mavericks are betting that pairing him with Luka will create a formidable duo capable of competing for titles.
Meanwhile, the Lakers’ side of the deal has raised just as many questions.
Anthony Davis has long been viewed as James’ right-hand man in Los Angeles, but internal reports have suggested that the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff have begun questioning whether Davis can truly be the long-term centerpiece of the franchise.
Despite his talent, concerns about Davis’ durability and consistency have led to a growing sense that he may never fully live up to the “alpha” role in LA.
There has also been significant unrest in the Lakers’ locker room in recent months.
James, who has been vocal about the team’s shortcomings, was reportedly frustrated with the lack of movement from the front office.
According to sources, the Lakers' attempts to make moves to improve the roster had fallen flat, contributing to a building sense of discontent. With Davis reportedly pushing for the Lakers to acquire another center before the deadline, it appears the organization decided to make a bold, drastic change before it was too late.
The negative feedback on top of the Lakers’ reported concern about Davis being the face of the franchise post James’ era could all factor into LA’s decision to send away their star center.
It will be interesting to see the new legacy Davis can create in his new home in Dallas.
