Lakers West Rival Reportedly Has Interest in Landing LA's Prime Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be the hottest team in the NBA; however, they are playing much better than they have in previous weeks.
Nonetheless, they have flaws like any other middle-of-the-pack team does. It's no secret the Lakers need to make an impactful trade or two to get this team contending for a title this season. That is the expectation and the plan for L.A. to do as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
Everyone anticipates L.A. doing such a thing, but while that is the case, many of their top trade targets will be heavily pursued by other contenders. The Lakers have been linked to many names, but one they would love to get their hands on is Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith is a hot commodity on the trade market, and that will remain the case as we approach the date. However, the Lakers won't be the only team interested. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Lakers' Western Conference rivals, the Memphis Grizzlies, will have their eyes on the 31-year-old.
Stein reported that the Grizzlies are a "team to watch" on the market for Finney-Smith, an attractive depth piece for many top teams in the league, and will be a free agent after the 2024-25 campaign.
There are many reasons to be attracted to the forward, especially this contract. Finney-Smith has a $15.3 million player option for 2025-26, but he could also be a solid depth scoring option on top of this defensive prowess.
Finney-Smith has been as solid as one can be this season. He is averaging 10.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 43 percent from three in 20 games and 29.0 minutes of action.
The six-foot-seven two-way forward has been great for the lowly Nets team, which is looking to make some significant changes to its roster prior to the trade deadline. Depending on how heavily he will be pursued, Finney-Smith's price could rise or stay about the same as we get closer to the deadline.
One thing is for sure: the Lakers are not the only team who will have their eye on the veteran forward who could be the difference maker for any team looking to get over the hump.
Finney-Smith is a former undrafted player from the 2016 NBA Draft class out of Florida University.
