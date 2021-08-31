Lakers: Who Wins the Backup PG Spot Between Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Nunn?

Experience or youth? LA's battle for the backup point guard spot between Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Nunn will be one to keep an eye on as training camp nears.

When the Lakers signed Kendrick Nunn to a 2-year, $10 million contract at the start of free agency, it was clear that the team had big plans for him. The starting point guard was always going to be Russell Westbrook, but the backup spot was up for grabs after the team cleaned house earlier in the offseason. Now that Rajon Rondo is reportedly on his way back to the Lakers, however, things are a bit more interesting.

The 26-year old Nunn signed with the Lakers for one reason: to win a ring of his own. After falling short against the Lakers in 2019 with the Miami Heat, Nunn took his first opportunity in free agency to go play with LeBron James instead of chasing a bigger paycheck.

This isn't to say that Nunn signed on for just any role, however. When he inked his contract, he was the clear second option behind Russell Westbrook. That changes now that Rajon Rondo is reportedly being added to the mix again. The question now becomes what this team wants more: experience or youth?

The last time Rondo was a Laker, he had the clear role of being the team's second main ball-handler behind LeBron James. That title now belongs to Russell Westbrook. And while Rondo is certainly still capable of providing some valuable minutes, there may not be many of those for a third-string facilitator when the team will need shooting to surround their pass-heavy stars.

Shooting is an area where Nunn can excel, as displayed in short bursts during his time with Miami. Over two seasons, he averaged a solid 15 points in 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.4% from three and 88.1% from the free-throw line. Nunn also provides much more upside on the defensive end than Rondo, which should more than seal the deal for him.

Final Thoughts

Rajon Rondo may have the experience to play more minutes, but the Lakers are not paying Nunn to warm the bench. There may be a position battle throughout training camp for the backup role, but I firmly expect those precious minutes to go to Nunn until he proves that they shouldn't. Shooting will be extremely valuable to this Lakers team, and that is something that Nunn can provide if given the chance.