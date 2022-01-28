Lakers: Why a Philadelphia Fan Was Ejected For Taunting Carmelo Anthony

Thursday night was not great for the Lakers. They were playing the 76ers without LeBron James, and it went about as well as expected. But if there was some good news out of the 105-87 loss, it's that Anthony Davis has shown he can be elite once again.

During the loss, two 76ers fans were ejected from the game. The fans got into it late in the game against the Lakers' Carmelo Anthony. Melo looked visibly upset as he started heading towards the fans at the midpoint of the fourth quarter, yelling at them before officials intervened.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports later revealed what was said to Carmelo, and it's entirely reasonable that he would want them ejected from the game.

Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

.After the game, Melo gave his side of things and cleared the air. Trash talk is one thing, but the Philly fans appear to have crossed a line.

"Some things were said. Unacceptable. I'm cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I'm all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that's what you're going to see. That's what you're going to get, as you saw there."

It sounds like Anthony is ready to move on from it though, and he expects the 76ers to handle it accordingly. The two fans were quickly removed from the stadium and the Lakers went on to drop this one.

Up next, they take on the Hornets in Charlotte tonight.