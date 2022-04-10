Lakers: Why a Short Anthony Davis Quote Could Be Long on Meaning

The Lakers don't have a ton of options this offseason as far as changing up the core of the roster. Moving Russell Westbrook and his expiring, $47M contract is no small task. Trading LeBron James would be considered by some to be pure blasphemy. But what about shipping off Anthony Davis?

For now, it's nothing more than murmurs that the Lakers could explore that option. Even so, Davis spoke to those murmurs earlier this week in an article by ESPN's Dave McMenamin. In short, Davis took the "out of my control" approach.

However, one of those quotes might have unintentionally confirmed who's really in charge of the Lakers roster: Klutch Sports.

After the loss to Phoenix that sealed the Lakers fate, Davis had this to say about the rumors:

"I can't control those things. That's an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency."

Maybe it's making mountains out of mole hills, but Davis' comment could be taken to mean that his agency is the one who will make a Davis trade if they so choose, not the faceless Lakers front office "upstairs".

Moreover, it suggests that general manager Rob Pelinka doesn't have the ability to initiate a trade on his own if the Lakers so desired. It's doesn't seem far fetched considering that a pair of Klutch clients, Davis and LeBron James, not Pelinka, were reportedly the ones that pushed through the Russell Westbrook acquisition this offseason. The Westbrook deal effectively nixed the deal Pelinka had lined up for guard Buddy Hield according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

There's plenty of rumors out there in the NBA world about just how much influence Klutch has on the Lakers organization. It's a players league, but by transitive property, it's an agent league too.

Perhaps the Lakers failure pile of a season boils down to injuries. Perhaps it speaks to poor team chemistry. Maybe Frank Vogel wasn't the right man for the job. Or perhaps, it is the result you get when a sports agency has an outsized role in a team's personnel decisions.