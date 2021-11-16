Lakers: Why Anthony Davis Got Ejected

All-Star Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis had a less-than-stellar showing against an undersized, undermanned Chicago Bulls club, missing its two frontcourt starters.

The visiting Bulls bested the Lakers 121-103 at the Staples Center Monday night, and that was without preseason starting power forward Patrick Williams, done until the spring with a right wrist injury that required surgery, and 2021 All-Star starting center Nikola Vucevic, in the NBA's health and safety protocols after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 (he is vaccinated, so hopefully it won't be too bad) last week.

In that duo's stead, the Bulls started Tony Bradley at center and elevated 6'7" small forward DeMar DeRozan to power forward. Reserves Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green completed the Bulls' big man rotation last night.

DeRozan, a Compton native, was apparently almost a Laker last season, before LA opted to go all-in on Westbrook over the summer. This writer is pretty sure Rob Pelinka and LeBron James would like a mulligan on that decision. One of those players is looking like an MVP candidate in his best-ever NBA season, and the other one is Russell Westbrook.

Chicago rose to a 10-4 record, moving the team to the second seed in the Eastern Conference (behind... the Wizards). Los Angeles fell to 8-7, making them the seventh seed in the Western Conference, right in the thick of the play-in contenders. Granted, it's quite early, and the Lakers have been without their best player for most of the season... but that's also part of the problem. 36-year-old LeBron James remains, handily the team's best player. Anthony Davis, who should be in the prime of his career at age 28, seems to lack the assertiveness necessary to take control, especially in a game like this Bulls contest, where he should have been demanding the ball and feasting on the Bulls due to their lack of size.

Last night, AD seemed unwilling to dig his way inside the paint, frequently settling for elbow jumpers instead. The Bulls' fantastic swarming defense was certainly a big part of the reason behind that, with Derrick Jones Jr. in particular giving Davis pause. Davis took just nine shots last night, although he did sink six of those looks.

To be fair, part of this was due to the fact that Davis was ejected with 2:20 left in the third quarter, after receiving his second technical of the evening. At that point, though, the game was already out-of-hand, thanks in large part to Russell Westbrook monopolizing the Lakers' offense and Davis appearing reluctant to demand more interior touches. The Bulls were up 86-66, and as we've seen over the first month or so of this Lakers season, LA struggles to come back from such deficits.

Davis was tying his shoe behind the Lakers' basket. Game official Scott Wall allowed the Bulls to inbound the ball before Davis was done with this process. Davis kvetched and promptly got his second technical foul of the evening, receiving just his second-ever ejection from a game.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel weighed in on the referees' questionable decision to penalize Davis so punitively for being understandably aggrieved that they couldn't wait for him to tie his shoes. You can probably guess whose side he took.

Davis was probably unfairly kicked out last night. But even before that transpired, it was a night to forget for the seven-time All-Star, and highlighted the issues plaguing a LeBron-less Lakers squad.

Davis played just 27:59 minutes last night due to the ejection. He scored 20 points and pulled down six rebounds. Just because he got a quicker-than-usual hook, though, doesn't mean he wasn't incredibly ineffective for LA: the Bulls outscored the Lakers by 22 points when AD was on the floor.

Yes, Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists a night this year, while shooting 51.1% from the floor and 76.3% from the charity stripe. But for the Lakers to take another step, his shot diet and composure need to change. And Russell Westbrook needs to take a step back and let the big man cook.