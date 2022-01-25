Skip to main content
Lakers: Why Los Angeles Absolutely Should Not Trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall

Lakers: Why Los Angeles Absolutely Should Not Trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall

This would be a disaster.

This would be a disaster.

Let me preface this by saying the Lakers absolutely should look to improve their roster in the trade market. They're struggling big time, and they need some support if they have any intention of making a serious playoff run. 

But trading Russell Westbrook for John Wall is just about the worst mistake that the Lakers could make right now. A report came out this past week suggesting that the Rockets would be interested in that sort of deal, and they might be the only team in the NBA interested. 

But dealing Westbrook for Wall would be a step back for the Lakers, for a lot of reasons. Wall has already refused to play due to the role that the Rockets have relegated him to. That alone should be enough for Los Angeles to be dissuaded. 

Read More

But on top of that, the money absolutely does not match up. Westbrook will make $47 million next year compared to Wall's $47.3 million. Wall also carries a cap hit that is about $100k higher than Russ for this season. That wouldn't necessarily hurt the Lakers this season, but next season could be an issue. 

On top of that, Wall is arguably just as streaky of a shooter as Russ is. He's averaging 20.6 points in his 40 games played this year versus Westbrook's 18.6, and he's shooting less efficiently. Less efficiency is the last thing the Lakers need right now.

The Rockets would also likely need that 2027 first-round pick if the reports are accurate. The Lakers could consider packaging multiple players in order to land someone like Eric Gordon along with Wall, but that would be the best-case scenario.

Stay the course, and figure things out. That's what the Lakers are going to need to do at this point.

russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Why Los Angeles Absolutely Should Not Trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall

2 minutes ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers Flashback: LeBron James Shuts Up Cavaliers Executive With Huge Performance

1 hour ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers Staff Worried About How Russell Westbrook Would React After Becoming Defensive in Film Sessions

2 hours ago
USATSI_17553994
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses the Challenge of LA Utilizing Switch Defense

4 hours ago
USATSI_17513294
News

Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

5 hours ago
USATSI_17554579
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Earns High Praise from Vogel After Miami Game

7 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers Expected to Move Forward With Frank Vogel Despite Team Struggles

19 hours ago
avery-bradley
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Suggests the Team Is Not Learning From Big Mistakes

21 hours ago