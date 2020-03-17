AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Report: Lakers Will Be Tested For COVID-19 After Four Nets Players Have Virus

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers will test their players for COVID-19 Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Lakers will also be under a 14-day self-quarantine. 

The Lakers hosted the Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended the following evening. 

NBA commission Adam Silver immediately implemented the hiatus after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before a game between Utah and Oklahoma City last Wednesday. Utah's Donovan Mitchell and a Detroit Pistons player have also tested positive for the virus.

The Nets said in a statement Tuesday that only one player is showing symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are isolated and under the care of team physicians.

Both the Lakers and Nets were following the NBA's latest rules last Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which included only allowing essential team personnel into their locker rooms and keeping a six-to-eight foot distance from reporters. All player interviews following the Nets' 104-102 win over the Lakers were conducted at a podium.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the Nets said in a statement Tuesday. "All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Players On Nets, The Last Team Lakers Played, Test Positive For COVID-19

The Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended on Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

How NBA Suspension Could Impact The Lakers

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said the hiatus is expected to last at least 30 days.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Visits Childhood Home For Comfort During COVID-19 Pandemic

Buss revisits a childhood home that’s up for sale and recounts cool Magic Johnson memory

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Tweet About How They're Coping Without Basketball

The NBA season was suspended Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Melissa Rohlin

Mychal Thompson Suggests Banana Leaves During Toilet Paper Shortage

No toilet paper, no problem, according to former Laker Mychal Thompson

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant Mural in Grand Central Market Stops Folks In Tracks

Jonas Never created a spray-painted masterpiece in downtown Los Angeles.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Staples Center Form Fund To Help Hourly Workers

The fund will hep more than 2,800 Staples Center employees.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Goes to Lakers' Practice Facility With His Sons

The NBA season is suspended, but James is still practicing with his sons

Melissa Rohlin

Ten Things To Do While You Wait For The NBA Season To Resume

What to do with all that time your free time with no Lakers games? Get a bunch of stuff on your to-do list done.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Suspension Hits Home At Nearby Big West Tournament

College players were learning of NBA’s decision while they were on basketball courts playing and preparing in Long Beach and Anaheim

Jill Painter Lopez