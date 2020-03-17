The Lakers will test their players for COVID-19 Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Lakers will also be under a 14-day self-quarantine.

The Lakers hosted the Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended the following evening.

NBA commission Adam Silver immediately implemented the hiatus after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before a game between Utah and Oklahoma City last Wednesday. Utah's Donovan Mitchell and a Detroit Pistons player have also tested positive for the virus.

The Nets said in a statement Tuesday that only one player is showing symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players are isolated and under the care of team physicians.

Both the Lakers and Nets were following the NBA's latest rules last Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which included only allowing essential team personnel into their locker rooms and keeping a six-to-eight foot distance from reporters. All player interviews following the Nets' 104-102 win over the Lakers were conducted at a podium.

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting," the Nets said in a statement Tuesday. "All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."