    • November 12, 2021
    Lakers Will Debut Their Highly Anticipated City Edition Jerseys Tonight in LA

    Be on the lookout for these on the court tonight!
    The Lakers have a pretty good recent history of successful jersey alternatives. And while it's hard to replace the iconic purple and gold that adorns the court during games, there have been a couple of really cool versions. 

    The Black Mamba jerseys that the Lakers wore last season were a HUGE hit with fans. And this year, fans at Staples Center will be treated to another new look, the City Editions jerseys for the 2021-22 season. 

    The Lakers announced today that they will debut those City Edition jerseys tonight

    The Lakers welcome the Timberwolves into town on Friday night. Minnesota has gone 3-7 this year and has lost their last 6 games. Meanwhile, Los Angeles just took two consecutive games while being very shorthanded. 

    They will continue to be without LeBron James in this one, but the hope is that guys they were missing during this week can return. 

