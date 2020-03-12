AllLakers
News

Lakers Will Not Practice Thursday Following NBA Suspending The Season

Melissa Rohlin

After the NBA suspended the season Wednesday following Utah's Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19, the Lakers will not practice Thursday, according to a team spokesperson. 

The team's practice facility will be open to players who need treatment. 

All Lakers employees are being asked to work from home until given further notice. 

The Lakers' home game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday will not be played. Tickets can be refunded at the point of purchase. 

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, have have 19 games left in their season. 

It is unclear how long the suspension will last at this point.

The World Health Organization classified coronavirus as a pandemic Wednesday.  


News

