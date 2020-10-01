SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Lakers Win Game 1 Of The NBA Finals Against The Miami Heat, 116-98

Melissa Rohlin

After skidding to a slow start, the Lakers swiftly and emphatically took control of Game 1 of the NBA Finals to beat the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 116-98.

The Lakers trailed by 13 points midway through the first quarter before unleashing a multi-faceted blitz from beyond the 3-point line and just about everywhere else on the court to lead by 17 points at halftime, 65-48.

It was a stunning 30-point turnaround. 

And it got worse for the Heat after that. 

The Lakers grew that lead to as much as 32 points in the third quarter. In the second and third quarters combined, they outscored the Heat, 62-39.

The Lakers, who entered Game 1 shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc in the postseason, were 11-for-17 (64.7 percent) from beyond the three-point line in the first half. 

Anthony Davis finished with 34 points on 11-for-21 shooting and nine rebounds. LeBron James had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. 

The Lakers outrebounded the Heat, 54-36. They also had a huge advantage at the free-throw line, where they made 25 of their 27 attempts, nearly twice as many as the Heat shot (14). 

The Heat had a few setbacks. 

Jimmy Butler sustained a rolled left ankle with 12 seconds left in the second quarter after driving against Markieff Morris. He clutched his ankle and limped to the locker room, but returned to play through the injury in the second half, finishing with a team-high 23 points. 

Goran Dragic played only 14 minutes before leaving the game with six minutes left in the second quarter because of a left foot injury.  Bam Adebayo left the game with six minutes remaining in the third quarter after sustaining a strained left shoulder. Adebayo's X-rays were negative, according to the Heat. 

It was a statement performance for the Lakers, who inched three games closer to their first championship since 2010. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Has NBA's Most Popular Jersey During The Restart

The Lakers, who are widely considered the favorites to win the NBA championship, open the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Finals Preview: Lakers Vs. Miami Heat

The Lakers and Heat open their NBA Finals series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Has Survived 82 Days In The Bubble By Focusing On Winning A Championship

James acknowledged that being in the bubble has been very tough for him.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Reflects On How He Grew During His Time With The Miami Heat

James, who is about to play against the Heat in The Finals, led them to four-straight Finals appearances from 2011-2014, including two championships in 2012 and 2013.

Melissa Rohlin

What LeBron James Wishes He Could've Asked Kobe Bryant

In an interview with Yahoo Sports!, James said he regrets that he and Bryant never found time to sit down and chat after he joined the Lakers in 2018.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Favored To Win Finals MVP, According To Betting Site

James, who has won three Finals MVP, is favored to win his fourth such award this season.

Melissa Rohlin

Here's The NBA Finals Schedule: Lakers Vs. Miami Heat

The Lakers and Miami Heat open their NBA Finals series Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Dwight Howard On Being Back In The NBA Finals: 'It Means Everything'

For Howard, it's been a long and incredibly difficult journey to get back to the mountain top of reaching the NBA Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's One Of The Few Who Can Understand Kobe Bryant's Mentality

After leading the Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final championship, LeBron James said he and Bryant share something in common.

Melissa Rohlin

by

daleandy939

LeBron James Compares His Relationship With Anthony Davis To The Movie 'Step Brothers'

James, who has mentored Davis throughout the playoffs, has taken great pride in helping Davis reach new heights in his career this season.

Melissa Rohlin