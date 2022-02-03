Lakers: Win Over Portland Might Have Been the Worst of the Season

At this point, any win is going to be happily accepted by Lakers fans. The season has gone so poorly that pulling out a win in any fashion is satisfactory enough, regardless of how ugly it might have been.

But there is no denying the Lakers' win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday was ugly. They turned the ball over 17 times and the energy looked way down. Anthony Davis was one of the few bright spots for them as he scored 30 points and put up 15 rebounds.

But the Lakers once again did that thing where they come out flat in the third quarter. They scored just 18 points coming into the second half before putting up a 27 spot in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Carmelo Anthony was another one of the bright spots for the Lakers though. He scored 24 points off of the bench and sunk 3 of his 4 attempts from beyond the arc. Without LeBron James in the lineup, that was huge.

But aside from Anthony, the Lakers bench accounted for just 15 points. Dwight Howard scored 10 in 11 minutes and Talen Horton-Tucker put up 5 of his own in 18 minutes.

The Lakers are going to need to step it up against the Clippers on Thursday night. As bad as they have been and despite the fact that they are missing key players, the Clippers keep finding ways to win huge games.