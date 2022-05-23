Skip to main content
Lakers: Woj Says Charlotte Job is 'Certainly' Going to Compete with LA Vacancy

ESPN's top basketball reporter thinks that the Charlotte coaching search will affect the Lakers own search for their next head coach.

Tucked in the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals game this weekend was a morsel of information from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA reporter believes that the Charlotte head coaching job is in direct competition with the Lakers opening.

"All three of those candidates also still alive in Charlotte's search. That's certainly a job that is going to compete with LA for a head coach"

Naturally, when somewhat similar jobs open up in an industry, there's going to competition between candidates. However, it's no coincidence that the Lakers three head coaching finalists, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson, and Terry Stotts, are also in the mix for the Charlotte job. 

Even a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable that an organization like the Hornets head coaching could even so much as meddle in the Lakers head coaching search. But from what it sounds like, that's exactly what's happening.

Woj also reiterated his previous report that Ham has made a strong impression on the Lakers front office during interviews. Woj also noted how Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's assistants, like Taylor Jenkins and Quin Snyder, have enjoyed success as head coaches in recent years. 

"Ham's a candidate who's really caught the Lakers attention. He had been there as an assistant a decade ago, but a commanding presence, a leader of men. He is a very popular figure in that Bucks locker room and Mike Budenholzer's assistants, they've done very well as head coaches."

Stotts, Ham, and Atkinson will all be interviewing in-person in Los Angles with the front office, including, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. 

