Lakers News: Lamar Odom Would Trade Anthony Davis And A 1st Round Pick for Kevin Durant "In A Heartbeat"

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers, missing their best player, get a chance to end their five-game losing streak against the resurgent Brooklyn Nets, missing their second-best player.

What if the Nets' best player, Kevin Durant, once again demands to be moved, as he did during the 2022 offseason? Is there any way that L.A. could get into the bidding for the 12-time All-Star forward? And would they be willing to part with their own second-best player, eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis?

During a conversation on a new episode of his Bleav Network program The LADE Show, Lamar Odom was presented with a trade proposal by cohost Aron Cohen (as originally pitched by Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes): would he trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in exchange for Anthony Davis and one of L.A.'s highly-coveted future first round picks?

If you're the Nets, you would at the very least demand both future first-round picks in such an exchange. Having seen Davis's massive fall as a jump shooter over the last couple years, as well as his compounding injury history, this writer is skeptical that even that package would be enough for one of the best players in the game.

Granted, Davis is probably still a fringe All-Star at present, but Kevin Durant remains an All-NBA talent, and probably still one of the best 10 or so players in the game. Given how terrible the Lakers look during their 2022-23 season, and the epic mileage on the bodies of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 future first-round draft picks could be high-level lottery picks, making them, not Davis, probably the more appealing element of an AD-for-KD swap.