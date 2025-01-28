All Lakers

LaMelo Ball Ruled Out of Lakers Game with Lower Body Injury

Dec 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 134-130. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 134-130. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets will play the second half of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers without their best player, point guard LaMelo Ball. 

Ball has been ruled out due to a sprained ankle. 

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell shared via X.

Ball went to the locker room after appearing to suffer a lower body injury during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Lakers. 

Ball went down after colliding with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt and went to the back to get checked out immediately after. 

Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry will get more looks in the backcourt.

This story will be updated...

