On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers watched another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory late, falling to the visiting Sacramento Kings 116-111 after some missed opportunities during the contest's closing seconds.

There were many moments where momentum swung the wrong way, at least as far as Lakers players and the gathered Crypto.com Arena faithful were concerned.

LA players were particularly perturbed after the team felt LA reserve guard Kendrick Nunn drew a foul from star Sacramento point guard while taking (and making) a late triple that got Los Angeles within a point, 112-111 with 8.5 seconds left in regulation. Was the contact, made while Nunn was in a shooting motion, somewhat incidental? Perhaps. What there contact? Sure, but this writer didn't think it was enough to merit a bonus shot at the charity stripe for a possible game-tying four-point play.

That would be the last three points LA would score Wednesday, as the club had to play the foul game down the stretch with the Kings, and didn't manage to effectively respond on offense.

I guess I was wrong.

Now, it appears that the NBA itself has conceded that Nunn should have gotten a free throw off their interaction. The league released its Last Two Minute Report on Thursday, which revealed that the Lakers indeed deserved an opportunity to tie up the game. Judge for yourself:

With the defeat, the Lakers have fallen to a 20-25 record on the season and have lost their third game of their last four.