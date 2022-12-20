Lakers News: Late Breaking L.A. Point Guard Injury Updates

L.A. will be simultaneously getting and losing unexpected reinforcements against the Suns tonight.

Tonight, squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint for their second game in two nights, your Los Angeles Lakers are going to be missing a bunch of key pieces, from Anthony Davis to LeBron James to Austin Reaves.

However, in a bit of a positive development, the Suns' least-favorite Laker, starting point guard Patrick Beverley, is set to return from the right calf soreness that kept him sidelined last night during the Lakers' 119-117 win against the Washington Wizards, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Trudell adds that sixth man Russell Westbrook, however, is a surprise late scratch against Phoenix. His listed injury a sore left foot, but honestly any player his age (34) with his mileage (15 seasons) should, like his comrade LeBron James, not ever play both nights of a back-to-back set of games, ever again.