The Lakers superstar turned 38 years old last Friday and gifted himself a season-high 47 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists on his birthday in a 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

And since turning 38, James has been on a complete tear. L.A. has played in four games since December 30th, and LeBron has played in three of those games. In those games, LeBron is averaging 38.3 points per game, and L.A. is on a four-game winning streak.

James has been great for so long that we're also kind of numb to it.

However, after last night's dominant performance by the Lakers in which LeBron ONLY (yes, only) had to put up 25 points, seven rebounds, and ten assists, the Spectrum SportsNet panel was in awe of how James continues to play basketball at such a high level.

20th season in the league, thousands of regular season minutes and playoff minutes logged, 4 MVPs, a 4-time champion, and in the midst of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. What can't James do?

I mean, seriously. This dude ages like fine wine.

Just when you think you've seen LeBron put everything he could possibly put on display, he continues to wow us with his phenomenal play.

In year 20, the four-time finals MVP is averaging a measly 28.9 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while logging 36 minutes per game.

There seems to be no sign of LeBron slowing down, and let's hope that's not the case, as the Lakers need to get everything out of LeBron and company with a handful of players down with injuries.