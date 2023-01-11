Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' already thinning population of perimeter pieces lost another guard, 6'1" starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who left an eventual 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury in the first half.

Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham spoke with gathered reporters following the game, and provided an update on the status of Pat Bev.

"I know it's his hip, but we won't know. Once we get him back to our facility and our people really get a chance to do a deep dive and get a look at him [we'll have a better sense of the extent of the ailment," Ham explained. "Adrenaline is pumping and you feel one way immediately after the game and then the next morning is the true tell-tale sign so we'll wait and see what our medical staff says once they evaluate him in the morning."

Ham's update last night, essentially, was that there is no update, but he was scheduled to be evaluated by the team today.

As of this writing, at least, there has yet to be any further major update on the status of Beverley's hip.

Were LA to be without Beverley for any extended time, one imagines newly-signed reserve shooting guard Sterling Brown could get a lengthier audition with more minutes.