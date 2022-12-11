Your Los Angeles Lakers worked their tails off to score 10 points in the final 35 seconds of regulation and force their game against the Philadelphia 76ers into overtime Friday.

But it appeared that the effort it took to salvage the contest in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter pretty much depleted the five Lakers on the floor who played every second of the game's bonus overtime minus. Los Angeles was roundly outplayed on both sides of the hardwood, ultimately being outscored 13-2 in overtime and losing the game, 133-122, to fall to a 10-15 record on the year.

After the bout, L.A. All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James sat together for a joint postgame presser with gathered reporters.

"We gave so much at the end of regulation that, when that ball didn't go in to start the overtime [it made sense]," James noted. "I had a layup and then we had a break, I was able to hit Russ on [a pass], he had AD literally right there for an offensive rebound, we didn't get it... I guess [we] gave so much energy to get back into the game at the end of regulation, then [we] didn't have much in the overtime period."

For the game, James finished with 23 points on 9-of-22 shooting, while Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles has its next crack at a victory today, during the final matchup in its six-game road trip, against the tanking Detroit Pistons. This should be a fairly winnable contest, assuming Davis and James are available, as Detroit's best player, second-year guard Cade Cunningham, remains out indefinitely, having missed the team's last 16 consecutive games with a shin fracture. The 7-21 Pistons seem well on their way to a high draft pick, and it would behoove everyone involved if L.A. got the win tonight.