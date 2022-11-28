Skip to main content

Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter

This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James appears to be spending his day off in between bouts in San Antonio yesterday (a win) and in L.A. against the Pacers Monday checking out some action around the league, in addition to his usual Sunday diet of NFL games. James seems to have been watching the 10-11 Brooklyn Nets' 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this afternoon.

As he has been wont to do, James tweeted his appreciation for one of a rival team's best shooters, in this case 6'2" Nets backup shooting guard Seth Curry:

In 28:40 off the bench, Curry shot a sparkling 11-of-15 from the floor (73.3%), including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, for a total of 29 points. For the season, Stephen Curry's little brother is averaging 9.6 points on .427/.383/.889 shooting splits across just 22.5 minutes a night.

He is nailing that 38.3% of his triples on 4.7 takes per game. For his career, Curry is converting an elite 43.8% of his 4.4 three-pointers per.

Earlier this season, James made headlines when he appeared to criticize the personnel surrounding himself and Anthony Davis on this 2022-23 Lakers squad, noting that the team lacked enough knockdown shooters. L.A. currently ranks 28th in league-wide team three-point percentage at 31.9%, per ESPN. Los Angeles also ranks 28th in three-point attempts taken, with 30.

Curry, 32, is currently in the last year of a four-year, $32 million contract he initially signed while still with the Dallas Mavericks. Two trades later, he is earning $8.5 million during the expiring season of the deal. Would the Nets be willing to ship Curry out to the Lakers in exchange for, say, the contracts of veteran guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, plus some kind of second-round draft pick compensation? It could certainly help Los Angeles!

