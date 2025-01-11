Lakers News: LeBron James Called Out by Former Defensive Player of the Year
Joakim Noah, the former Chicago Bulls center, recently shared some candid thoughts about Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James during an appearance on the Out the Mud Podcast. He didn’t hold back in criticizing the Lakers star, pointing out what he felt were some arrogant behaviors during their matchups.
Noah said, “My issue was, LeBron was clearly the best player in the league, but he was also really cocky. He loved to show off.” He continued, “There were times when we were down by 20, and he’d be shooting free throws with his left hand or dancing around on the court. I wasn’t having it. I made sure everyone knew I wasn’t into any of that stuff. I was a passionate player. And honestly, losing to someone five times in the playoffs? That’s not funny.”
From 2010 to 2015, LeBron's Miami Heat consistently bested Noah’s Bulls in the postseason, winning every encounter. The two teams, both based in the Eastern Conference, frequently faced off in the regular season as well, but the Bulls’ strong roster—which included players like Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, and Carlos Boozer—was unable to overcome LeBron’s dominance in the playoffs.
Despite some impressive regular-season records, including a 62-20 finish in the 2010-2011 season, the Bulls fell short when it mattered most. They lost to the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals that year, and though they made seven playoff appearances with Noah on the roster, they only made it past the first round three times, with just one trip to the Conference Finals.
From 2011 to 2018, LeBron’s teams reached the NBA Finals for eight straight years, with Chicago often being one of the teams that couldn’t halt his progress. Noah’s frustration from those repeated playoff exits is still evident, particularly after the Bulls were swept by the 40-year-old LeBron in 2021.
Despite his challenges against James in the postseason, Noah had a standout career in Chicago. He earned two All-Star selections, three All-Defensive Team honors, and was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. Over his 13-year NBA career, Noah also played for the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers.
It’s no secret though for nearly a decade, James led teams were the standard in the Eastern Conference Finals. The star forward’s resume undoubtedly speaks for itself, so it’s no question any former players who were on the opposing side of the floor is still recovering from the trauma of repeatedly losing to the king.
More Lakers: Massive Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Land Bulls Star For Playoff Push