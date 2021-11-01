A game against the 1-4 Houston Rockets might not traditionally be thought of as a "must-win" event. But when you're the 3-3 Lakers and are susceptible to a schedule loss even against the previously-winless Oklahoma City Thunder sans LeBron James, you need all the victories you can accumulate.

That's why the news we're about to report is a bit of a bummer.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James and Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard are currently game-time decisions ahead of LA's Staples Center game tonight against the Rockets at 7:30 p.m. PT:

James missed two of the Lakers' previous three games after injuring his right ankle in a 121-118 Lakers win against the Memphis Grizzlies last Sunday. He returned for LA's 113-101 Friday victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the floor, dishing out eight assists, and pulling down three rebounds. He also had seven turnovers and went 1-of-10 from three-point land, but nobody's perfect.

Considering that the Lakers will still have All-Star big man Anthony Davis and borderline All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook, the latter of whom for now seems to perform better when he isn't deferring to James, today could make sense as an eary-season rest day for the 19-year pro. That said, this Lakers club without James is pretty barren on the perimeter, especially since wings Wayne Ellington, Talen Horton-Tucker, plus combo guard Kendrick Nunn, are all still sidelined with various ailments.

Today marks the first time we're hearing about Dwight Howard. Earlier in the afternoon, we tweeted that the Lakers' injury report listed him as questionable due to neck stiffness:

Howard has proven to be a key reserve for LA once again in the early goings of the season. In six games for LA, the 35-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds across 15.2 minutes, while shooting a fantastic 72.6% from the floor and a very un-Dwight-like 81.8% from the charity stripe. A significantly better defensive presence that starting center DeAndre Jordan at this stage of both veterans' careers, the loss of Dwight against the Rockets' talented frontcourt of center Daniel Theis and athletic power forward Christian Wood could hurt LA. Leaning on 33-year-old DeAndre Jordan even as long as the Lakers do (13.5 minutes per game) is frankly too much.

In the two previous games this season for which James has sat, head coach Frank Vogel has opted to start Malik Monk at shooting guard and move regular starting two-guard Kent Bazemore to the small forward position. Vogel was quick with the hook for Monk during the Cavaliers game (when James was healthy), so it remains to be seen whether Vogel will prioritize Monk's shooting or the defensive contributions of Avery Bradley or Austin Reaves as the starting shooting guard.