LeBron James Already Trash Talked Bronny in Lakers Practice After Scoring on Him
Despite being selected in the second round with the 55th overall pick, guard Bronny James was the talk of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Why? Because he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers alongside his father, living legend LeBron James.
This has garnered a mixed reaction from NBA fans, with some claiming this was purely because of nepotism and others saying that the father-son duo working together is wholesome and acceptable.
Now that LeBron and Bronny are practicing together, it looks like King James is treating his son like any other player.
In a press conference, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that Bronny switched onto his father in a scrimmage where LeBron, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "took him baseline and finished with an up-and-under and some trash-talk."
This not only shows good camaraderie between teammates, it shows that LeBron is going to treat his son like any other player on the team, something that can only benefit Bronny.
Bronny James first garnered attention in High School after being named a McDonald's All-American and playing in the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit in 2023.
Bronny joined the USC Trojans in 2023, but collapsed during a practice session after suffering cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect. He would return and go on to play 25 games in the 2023-24 season.
On 19.3 minutes per game, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
After being drafted by the Lakers, Bronny impressed critics with his improvement during his time in the G League. Across three games, Bronny recorded 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and three blocks.
LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. After being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick in 2003, LeBron would easily win Rookie of the Year.
LeBron has been playing in the NBA ever since, making the NBA All-Star team a record-breaking 20 times in a row. He is also a four-time NBA MVP (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), a four-time NBA Champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), a four-time NBA Finals MVP, and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
LeBron currently holds the record for most games started in a regular season (1,490), most games played and started in the playoffs (287), and most points scored by a player (48,177).
