Lakers News: LeBron James Among First to Support NFL Star After Devastating Injury
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to make his return on Sunday for the first time since suffering a devastating knee injury at the beginning of the 2023 season. In a Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, Chubb tore his MCL and damaged his ACL, causing him to undergo two surgeries and miss the remainder of the team's 2023 campaign.
Chubb has missed the first six games of the 2024 season, but is expected to come back for the first time since that injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Prior to taking the field again, Chubb recounted his experience through the injury for The Player's Tribune. Chubb recalled that one of the first people he saw support from online was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. After Chubb's injury, James posted on X, "Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best."
"First tweet I see…. LeBron James," Chubb shared.
"The funny thing is he didn’t even tag me, but the algorithm knows who I am, so it served it right up."
"I’m like: Oh my God, what happened? I’m alive right?" the four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro honoree wrote.
"For real though, those messages meant the world to me. Just LeBron and everybody showing me love in a really dark time. But I can’t lie to you. At that moment, I was thinking that I had probably played my last NFL down."
James, who was born in Akron, Ohio, is a fan of the nearby Browns, though he often shows support for athletes of numerous teams in different sports. James additionally began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 20-time All-Star played for the Cavaliers from 2003-10, and then returnied to the team from 2014-18. The Cavaliers won one NBA championship with James on the team in 2016, defeating the Golden State Warriors. James also guided Cleveland to five NBA Finals berths during his tenure with the club.
The Browns are still seeking their first Super Bowl victory, and aren't looking particularly close this year after starting the season 1-5. The offense should get a boost from Chubb's return, who was the third-leading rusher in the NFL when he was last healthy in 2022.
Lakers News: JJ Redick Talks Timeline for Rui Hachimura Calf Injury Return