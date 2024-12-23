Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Could Both Miss Game vs Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis could both miss out on L.A.'s next matchup, a Monday meeting with the middling Detroit Pistons.
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, both aging superstars are officially listed as questionable to suit up. Davis has a left elbow contusion, while James is managing a left foot injury that at one point earlier this month caused him to miss a week of action.
Meanwhile, reserve big men Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), and Jarred Vanderbilt (left hamstring strain) are all on the shelf, as is second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain).
This story will be updated...
More Lakers: Bronny James' Scoring Nosedives in South Bay G League Showcase Win