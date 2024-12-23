All Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Could Both Miss Game vs Pistons

L.A. could be down both its All-Stars on Monday.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles the ball next to forward LeBron James (23) against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles the ball next to forward LeBron James (23) against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis could both miss out on L.A.'s next matchup, a Monday meeting with the middling Detroit Pistons.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, both aging superstars are officially listed as questionable to suit up. Davis has a left elbow contusion, while James is managing a left foot injury that at one point earlier this month caused him to miss a week of action.

Meanwhile, reserve big men Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), and Jarred Vanderbilt (left hamstring strain) are all on the shelf, as is second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain).

This story will be updated...

