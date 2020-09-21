SI.com
LeBron James And Lakers React Over Social Media To Anthony Davis' Game-Winner

Melissa Rohlin

The shot was so special that many Lakers felt inspired to post about it on social media. 

With the Lakers down by one-point, 103-102, Anthony Davis made a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift them to a 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. 

"It's for sure the biggest shot of my career," Davis said. 

Davis ran towards his teammates and jumped into them with such force that rookie Talen Horton-Tucker was knocked onto his back. 

And the celebration continued over Instagram. 

Here's what the Lakers posted after Davis gave them a 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets, lifting them to being just two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years. 

View this post on Instagram

........

A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on

View this post on Instagram

AD 💯💯. Momma there goes that man.

A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on

View this post on Instagram

Mamba Mentality....

A post shared by Kentavious Caldwell-pope (@caldwellpope) on

