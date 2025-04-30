LeBron James and Luka Doncic Game 5 History is Why Lakers Aren't Done Yet
The Los Angeles Lakers are one loss away from being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers are down 3-1 in the series but will have a chance to extend it in Game 5.
L.A. entered the series as the better team on paper, but the Timberwolves debunked that with a resounding Game 1 win. L.A. got its revenge in Game 2, but in Games 3 and 4, the Timberwolves executed much better than L.A. down the stretch.
This puts Minnesota one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Wednesday's Game 5 is the ultimate must-win for the Lakers, and fortunately, they have two of the best players on their side to get them done, LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
James and Doncic have been solid for the most part of this series, but their numbers for Game five's in their career have been out of this world.
James and Doncic are No. 1 and No. 2 on the list for the highest elimination points per game in NBA history, with a minimum of five games played.
James averages 33.5 points per game in elimination games, and Doncic is right behind him at 33.4 points per game.
The 40-year-old superstar will play in his 292 playoff game in his career. James is the ultimate playoff riser, as he averages 28.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 41.3 minutes of action.
As far as these playoffs go, James is doing stellar after two rough games. James is averaging 26.3 points per game in four games, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks.
As for Doncic, the 26-year-old has proven that he plays at his best when the lights are at their brightest. In his first playoff appearance as a Laker, Doncic is averaging 30.8 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three in 42.0 minutes of action.
Doncic and James are two of the best players remaining in the playoffs. If they can play their way and get some help from the others, they should be good enough to at least force a Game 6.
More Lakers: Lakers HC JJ Redick Gives One Word Answer About Game 5 Lineup Plan
Timberwolves Coach Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.