LeBron James Believes Jerry West Would Average 24-28 Points In Today’s NBA

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James believes Jerry West would still be a prolific scorer in today’s NBA. 

James shared his thoughts on Twitter after SLAM posed a question asking how many points West would score nowadays. James said West would average 24-28 points and eight assists per game. 

Slam called West "a bucket.” James agreed. 

“Yes he was! Straight Bucket Getter,” James said on Twitter. “Also could pass the hell out of it too. I mean he could play off the ball(c&s) and on the ball(pull ups), get to the basket and make free-throws. I’d say 24-27PPG/8assist.”

West, whose likeness is on the NBA logo, averaged 27 points and 6.7 assists per game over his 13-year career with the Lakers. 

The shooting guard averaged a career-high 31.2 points per game in 1969-70. The Lakers lost to the Knicks in The Finals that season. West won one title as a player with the Lakers in 1972. 

After retiring, West coached the Lakers for three seasons and then was a scout before he became the team's general manager. He helped lead the Lakers to six NBA championships as an executive. 

West famously orchestrated a trade for a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant immediately after the 1996 NBA draft, sending Vlade Divac to the Hornets. 

West went on to become the general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies, saying he needed a change. Afterward  he was an executive board member with the Golden State Warriors. 

He currently works in an advisory role with the Clippers' front office. He will turn 82 later this month. 

