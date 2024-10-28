LeBron James Caught Sending NSFW Message During Lakers Win Over Kings
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James was on a hot streak and he knew it during the fourth quarter of the Lakers win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, 131-127.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, forward Rui Hachimura received a pass and moved to take a two-point shot attempt. James was open on the play, but Hachimura opted to attempt a shot, which he missed.
During a timeout in the game shortly after that missed shot, James was heard shouting an NSFW message toward Hachimura as the broadcast went into a commercial break.
"Swing that motherf---er to me," LeBron was heard yelling. "I just made 10 in a row, you're gonna take a pull-up contested two? Swing swing, motherf---er!"
James was practically unstoppable during another signature fourth quarter performance. The 39-year-old veteran scored 16 points and five rebounds and assists in the fourth quarter as he brought the Lakers back from a deficit.
The Lakers gave up their lead over the Kings in the second half of the game, but James' passionate stretch in the fourth quarter led the Lakers right back to re-take the lead and victory. James hit every single one of his field goal attempts during the fourth quarter, allowing the Lakers to come away with a four-point victory.
James finished the game with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, adding another triple double to his legendary resumé. His performance left both head coach JJ Redick and teammate Anthony Davis amazed, as well as the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena.
"Just when you think he's slowing down, man, he continues to show the world why he's the greatest," Davis said of James. "To go on that stretch, he actually looked to the bench and was trying to come out the game. We told him, 'You're not coming out.' He comes out and hits another 3. He never ceases to amaze any of us because we just know what he's capable of and what he's able to do."
Though Hachimura did not pass to James on that play, he did finish the game with a productive 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Hachimura has played a key role in the Lakers' early season success and 3-0 start, averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
James has now averaged 23.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game through three games.
The Lakers will next play on Monday for their first road game of the season. They will begin their five game road trip at the Phoenix Suns.
