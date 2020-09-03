SI.com
AllLakers
LeBron James Claps Back After Being Compared To Scottie Pippen

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James apparently does not appreciate comparisons. 

After ESPN's Richard Jefferson called Giannis Antetokounmpo a Scottie Pippen who needs a Michael Jordan, ESPN's Jay Williams also chimed in, tweeting, "So LeBron was a Pippen with D Wade once. Nothing wrong with that until you get over the hump."

James clapped back. 

"Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter!" James tweeted Thursday. "I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! S---!"

James, 35, just helped the Lakers win their first playoff series since 2012, beating the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the first round. 

The Lakers will play the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Game 1 on Friday at 6 p.m. PST. 

James normally goes off of social media during the playoffs, but while playing in a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the middle of a pandemic and nationwide social unrest, James said he doesn't have that luxury this time around. 

"I won’t be turning my phone off during this run," James said July 28. "I can’t afford to. I have to continue to check in with my family every single day. Check in with my mom, making sure everything is still going well especially in the uncertainty of what 2020 has brought to all of us. So I can’t afford to do that just lose direct contact with everybody. I’ll be as locked in as I can be under the circumstances. I won’t cheat my teammates, I won’t cheat our fans and I won’t cheat myself. I’ll be ready to go."

James has averaged a triple-double so far in the playoffs, with 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists a game. 

The three-time NBA champion is trying to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010. 

