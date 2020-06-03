AllLakers
LeBron James Congratulates Ella Jones, First Black Mayor Of Ferguson, Mo.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James tweeted a congratulatory message to Ella Jones, who made history Tuesday by becoming the first black mayor of Ferguson, Mo.

"A [rose] has bloomed from the cracked concrete state of nation we’re living in right now!" James wrote Wednesday, using an emoji of a rose. "Beautiful thing to see! Congrats Ella Jones!! We must continue to keep going now up."

Jones won the election amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died last Monday after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis. 

Jones represents a city that was recently at the epicenter of another incident that caused widespread outrage and protests. 

Nearly six years ago in Ferguson, white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown. In 2014, a grand jury declined to indict Wilson. 

The protests that followed garnered national attention and helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement. A Justice Department investigation resulted in a consent decree in 2016 that led to significant changes in Ferguson, including policing and municipal court reforms.

Jones had 54% of the vote against challenger Heather Robinett, who had 46%, according to the St. Louis County Board of Elections. 

When asked what her election means to black residents of Ferguson, Jones told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “One word: inclusion."

