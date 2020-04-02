AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Considers Breaking Down Most Memorable Moments Of Career

Melissa Rohlin

While the NBA season is paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, LeBron James is considering dappling with being an analyst. 

He tweeted Wednesday evening that he's thinking about breaking down the most memorable plays and moments of his career, possibly over Instagram Live. 

The three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has shown off his photographic memory throughout his 17-season career, breaking down plays with exacting detail days after games. 

It would be interesting to watch him do that live, explaining how he reads the defense, anticipates things and his thought process. 

"There's a lot of people in the league with LeBron's body," Clippers' coach Doc Rivers recently said. "There's no one in the league with his brain."

It would definitely be a MasterClass of sorts from one of the greatest players in NBA history. 

Before NBA commission Adam Silver suspended the season March 11 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. 

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season, leading the league in assists (10.6) while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. 

There's no timetable yet for NBA basketball to resume, so an opportunity to re-live James' greatest moments through his eyes would provide some much-appreciated entertainment during an anxiety-provoking and uncertain time.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Damian Lillard Responds To Fan Account Tweeting He's Interested In Lakers

Lillard had some fun on April Fools' Day, poking fun at a fan account claiming that he's unhappy in Portland.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Responds to Appearance in 'Tiger King'

O'Neal had a cameo in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.'

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green On How He's Staying In Shape And What He's Watching During Hiatus

Danny Green did a Q&A session on the Lakers' Twitter account answering a wide range of fans' questions.

Melissa Rohlin

China Postpones Basketball Season Again; How Might This Impact NBA?

China has further delayed restarting its sports seasons, which likely means there will be a further delay of the NBA season as well.

Jill Painter Lopez

Dion Waiters Never Got To Make His Laker Debut

The newest Laker and former first round draft pick is biking, doing yoga, dancing and waiting to wear the purple and gold

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Completed 14-Day Quarantine And Are Symptom-Free

Two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Challenges LeBron James And Others To Dance-Off

O'Neal posted a video of him dancing alongside two of his sons and tagged some NBA players to show what they've got.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Changes Routine And Decides To Work Out Sunday

The Lakers superstar worked out in his home gym in L.A. He usually takes Sundays off, but this is a different time.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyrie Irving Says He's Going to Play Kobe Bryant One-On-One In Heaven

Kyrie Irving recently recalled the time that Kobe Bryant blocked one of his shots in 2012 -- and said he looks forward to getting him back in heaven.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is The Best Athlete In The World

Magic Johnson didn't hold back in a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take."

Melissa Rohlin