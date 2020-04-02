LeBron James Considers Breaking Down Most Memorable Moments Of Career

While the NBA season is paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, LeBron James is considering dappling with being an analyst.

He tweeted Wednesday evening that he's thinking about breaking down the most memorable plays and moments of his career, possibly over Instagram Live.

The three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has shown off his photographic memory throughout his 17-season career, breaking down plays with exacting detail days after games.

It would be interesting to watch him do that live, explaining how he reads the defense, anticipates things and his thought process.

"There's a lot of people in the league with LeBron's body," Clippers' coach Doc Rivers recently said. "There's no one in the league with his brain."

It would definitely be a MasterClass of sorts from one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Before NBA commission Adam Silver suspended the season March 11 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season, leading the league in assists (10.6) while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.

There's no timetable yet for NBA basketball to resume, so an opportunity to re-live James' greatest moments through his eyes would provide some much-appreciated entertainment during an anxiety-provoking and uncertain time.